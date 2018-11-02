November 2, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Entrepreneur turns milk into clothing | Money Talks
We've all been told not to waste food, but a fashion designer in Italy is taking that advice one step further. She's turning milk that would otherwise go to waste, into fabric, and she does it without using any chemicals. And as Sarah Morice explains, the end product is a breathable material that feels like silk, and also moisturises the skin. #Fashion #Textile #MilkClothing
Entrepreneur turns milk into clothing | Money Talks
Explore