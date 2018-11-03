WORLD
German Politics: Merkel to step down as CDU party leader
Last week, Angela Merkel announced she was stepping down from the leadership of her party, and would not seek re-election to the Chancellorship in 2021. It marks the end of an era for Merkel, who is seen by many as the senior western leader, and one of the few capable of standing up to President Donald Trump, in defence of the rules-based liberal order. Simon McGregor-Wood looks at what led to her decision - and the uncertainty she may leave behind. #Germany #Merkel #CDU
German Politics: Merkel to step down as CDU party leader
November 3, 2018
