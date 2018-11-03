November 3, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
South Africa Orchestra: Poor funding threatens youth music programme
In Africa, the music could stop for one of the continent's oldest orchestras. The Cape Town Philharmonic in South Africa uses about a third of its funding to teach music and develop talent from poor areas across the state. But a budget shortfall may soon put an end to the programme. Crystal Orderson has the story. #SouthAfrica #Music #CapeTownPhilharmonic
South Africa Orchestra: Poor funding threatens youth music programme
Explore