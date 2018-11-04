'El Chapo' Trial: Trial of alleged drug kingpin to begin in US

In the United States, the trial of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is set to begin on Monday. The Mexican drug lord is accused of running the world's most powerful drug cartel. He denies charges of drug trafficking and conspiracy and could face life in prison if convicted. Natasha Hussain has the details. #ElChapo #DrugTrafficking #DrugCartel