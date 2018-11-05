Australia Drought: Australia's stricken animals end up as roadkill

From abandoned baby kangaroos, to wallabies blinded by the sun, wild animals in Australia are struggling to survive a crippling drought in the southeast. As Gavin Blackburn reports, instances of roadkill have spiked, as animals venture far beyond their usual habitat in search of food and water. And a warning to viewers some of you may find some of the pictures in this report disturbing. #Australia #Drought #Kangaroos