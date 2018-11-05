US struggles to improve security of polls | Money Talks

The US government has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to secure the upcoming US midterm elections, following allegations of Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential race. Social media firms have also joined the effort, saying they're better prepared to combat fake news. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the government's struggling to improve its election infrastructure. #Uselections #MidtermElections #ElectionSecurity