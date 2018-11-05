Clock Changes: A Waste Of Time?

The First World War saw clocks changed in parts of Europe to save energy. It's been back and forth ever since. Europe and parts of North America just got an extra hour in bed and lost an hour of daylight in the evening. In the northern hemisphere and especially in EU, there are a growing number of people and governments who say it's time to change the time changes. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #ClockChange #SpringForward #FallBack