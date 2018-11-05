Lorenzo Lotto Portraits | Exhibitions | Showcase

He was one of the most original of all the Renaissance portrait painters. Instead of royalty, luminaries and emperors, Lorenzo Lotto painted ordinary men and women. And on some occasions, he even paid the poor to sit for him. And now, an exhibition in London brings together a collection of portraits that are giving viewers a unique glimpse of Italy in the 16th century. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to see them for herself... And to further explore the work of Lorenzo Lotto, Showcase is joined from London by the chief art critic for the Daily Telegraph, Mark Hudson.