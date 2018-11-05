The Latest Football Leaks Controversy

The German magazine Der Spiegel has led a group of Investigative journalists in releasing a huge amount of data, all stemming from another round of Football Leaks. And Christoph Winterbach of the German magazine explained how sure we should be of the authenticity of the leaked documents, how all of it is expected to rock the global game and what he thinks about the plans of a breakaway 'Super League' in Europe.