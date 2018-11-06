China promises further cuts to import tariffs | Money Talks

China has promised to further open-up its markets to global trade and make its economy more easily accessible to foreign firms as its trade war with the US intensifies. In his opening speech at the Shanghai import expo, President Xi Jinping said Beijing would further cut tariffs, open up sectors such as healthcare and education to foreign investment, and import $45 trillion worth of goods and services over the next 15 years. Patrick Fok has more from Shanghai. #TradeWars #China #UStariffs