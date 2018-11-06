2018 Autumn art auctions | Art Investments | Showcase

Art auction season has arrived, and if one thing is certain, the banging of a hammer followed by a shouted “Sold!” likely means record breaking sums. And this year, auction houses worldwide are predicting their collections will break sales records. And while some of us take deep sighs knowing we'll never own something priceless, those who can can't wait to jump in. To learn more about what makes these artworks so valuable, especially David Hockney's Portrait of an Artist, Pool with Two figures, we speak to the art business reporter at Artnet news, Tim Schneider.