Hollywood Film Awards, Tchaikovsky & 2018 Autumn Art Auctions | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: 2018 Autumn art auctions: 0:59 Tim Schneider, Art Business Reporter at Artnet News: 3:52 Hollywood Film Awards: 9:29 125 years after Tchaikovsky: 12:48 John Suchet, author of 'Tchaikovsky - The Man Revealed': 14:39 Lello Bookstore of Porto: 21:06