US Midterms: Democrats gain control of House in midterms

If it was a report card halfway through the academic year, the main comment might be "He's performed well enough, but could do better". American voters have given their verdict on what Donald Trump's grades should be, almost two years into his presidency. He's called the result a "tremendous success", but he's lost control of the House of Representatives, and that's a blow for his administration. Our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington. #USelections #MidtermElections #Democrats