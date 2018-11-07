Is Europe dictating Morocco’s migration policy?

For many migrants, getting to Europe is seen as the only hope for a better life. And one of the new major gateways is through a Spanish enclave in Morocco. The King, Mohammed the sixth, has been gladly receiving thousands from Sub-Saharan Africa into his country. But now with EU’s multimillion-dollar aid package, some are asking if European pressure is dictating Morocco's migration policy. Guests: Francois Koundouno Journalist with Morocco World News Mokhtar Lamani Former Ambassador of the OIC to the UN Tarek Cherkaoui Manager of TRT World's Research Centre