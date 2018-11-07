November 7, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Europe dictating Morocco’s migration policy?
For many migrants, getting to Europe is seen as the only hope for a better life. And one of the new major gateways is through a Spanish enclave in Morocco. The King, Mohammed the sixth, has been gladly receiving thousands from Sub-Saharan Africa into his country. But now with EU’s multimillion-dollar aid package, some are asking if European pressure is dictating Morocco's migration policy. Guests: Francois Koundouno Journalist with Morocco World News Mokhtar Lamani Former Ambassador of the OIC to the UN Tarek Cherkaoui Manager of TRT World's Research Centre
Is Europe dictating Morocco’s migration policy?
Explore