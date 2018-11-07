WORLD
1 MIN READ
Should the US have reimposed sanctions on Iran?
The US has brought sanctions back, hitting Iran's oil, shipping and banking industries. Washington's measures are sure to hurt the country's already ailing economy. But Tehran would have hoped it could count on its friends in Europe. Well, perhaps not for long. Denmark has called for even tougher action against Tehran after it said it discovered an Iranian plot to kill an opposition activist. The threat of further sanctions is now very real. At a meeting of EU leaders, several countries, including the UK and France, supported the Danish call to punish Iran. At the same time those EU members also criticised Trump's decision to reimpose sanctions. So what is Europe going to do? Guests: Alam Saleh Lecturer in Middle East Politics at Lancaster University Ali Fathollah Nejad Visiting fellow, Brookings Doha Centre Roxanne Ganji Iranian-American activist
Should the US have reimposed sanctions on Iran?
November 7, 2018
Explore
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Gaza truce and Netanyahu's political survival: What to expect from Israeli PM's meeting with Trump
Children's camp confirms 27 dead as Texas flood toll soars
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us