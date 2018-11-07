Should the US have reimposed sanctions on Iran?

The US has brought sanctions back, hitting Iran's oil, shipping and banking industries. Washington's measures are sure to hurt the country's already ailing economy. But Tehran would have hoped it could count on its friends in Europe. Well, perhaps not for long. Denmark has called for even tougher action against Tehran after it said it discovered an Iranian plot to kill an opposition activist. The threat of further sanctions is now very real. At a meeting of EU leaders, several countries, including the UK and France, supported the Danish call to punish Iran. At the same time those EU members also criticised Trump's decision to reimpose sanctions. So what is Europe going to do? Guests: Alam Saleh Lecturer in Middle East Politics at Lancaster University Ali Fathollah Nejad Visiting fellow, Brookings Doha Centre Roxanne Ganji Iranian-American activist