November 8, 2018
Taiwan fishermen protest against new laws | Money Talks
Taiwan's fishing industry has faced accusations of human trafficking and illegal fishing for years. In the face of international pressure, the island's government has implemented new laws to crack-down on illicit activity. But as Liz Maddock reports, law-abiding fishermen say the regulations are risking their livelihoods. #Taiwan #FishingIndustry
