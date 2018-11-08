November 8, 2018
UK considers tougher laws on tip distribution | Money Talks
In the UK, tipping staff in restaurants and bars is at the customer's discretion but it's often hard to ensure they'll get that money. Now the UK government wants to force businesses to hand over all the tips they receive to their employees. And as Nawied Jabarkhyl's been finding out, not everyone thinks a new law is necessary. #UK #TipDistribution
