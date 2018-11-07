WORLD
Food Allergies: Sensitivity on the rise?
Go to a restaurant, café of sandwich shop and you’re commonly asked if you have any allergies. And increasingly food labels list potentially harmful allergens. Is it a sign of a rise in food allergies? Or are we overly sensitive to food intolerance? Joining us at the Roundtable is Liam O’Mahony, Professor of Immunology at University College Cork; Sarah Wren, Gluten-free Restaurateur for ‘Oscar and Bentleys’; and Michelle Berriedale-Johnson, Editor of Foods Matter and Director of the ‘Free From’ food awards. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #FoodAllergies #FoodLabelling
November 7, 2018
