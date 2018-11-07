November 7, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Da Vinci's Codex Leicester | Exhibitions | Showcase
Aside from his artistic talents, Leonardo da Vinci was also a gifted inventor, architect, engineer and astute observer of both earthly nature as well as astronomy. And now, five hundred years after his death, Italy is paying homage to the Renaissance master with a series of events, beginning with an exhibition of one of his most famous manuscripts. #DaVinci #CodexLeicester #Showcase
Da Vinci's Codex Leicester | Exhibitions | Showcase
Explore