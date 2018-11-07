Da Vinci's Codex Leicester | Exhibitions | Showcase

Aside from his artistic talents, Leonardo da Vinci was also a gifted inventor, architect, engineer and astute observer of both earthly nature as well as astronomy. And now, five hundred years after his death, Italy is paying homage to the Renaissance master with a series of events, beginning with an exhibition of one of his most famous manuscripts. #DaVinci #CodexLeicester #Showcase