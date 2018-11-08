November 8, 2018
WWI Centenary: Italy's forgotten front of World War One
One million soldiers were killed, a mountain blown up and avalanches purposely triggered to kill the enemy. This is the story of the Italian front in World War One... a battle which is largely overlooked in the history books. But as our correspondent Sarah Morice reports, in the Dolomite mountains, the scars of the battle are still visible. #WWI #Italy #WorldWarOne
