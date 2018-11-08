WORLD
Will the US immigration policy change?
By winning control of the US House, Democrats hold the purse strings to Donald Trump’s agenda. That wall he wants on the US-Mexico border will unlikely find funding. So, will Donald Trump have to change course when it comes to his battle with immigration? Guests: Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo President of the Hispanic Leadership Council Jose Aristimuno Former deputy spokesman for the Democratic National Committee Deedra Abboud Former Democratic Congressional candidate
November 8, 2018
