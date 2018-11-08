November 8, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Did Donald Trump spark a women’s revolution in US politics?
In a year that's seen the #metoo movement take hold, over 100 women won seats in the US House of Representatives. Is this another milestone for women's rights in America? Tahirah Amatul-Wadud Lawyer and former Democratic congressional candidate Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo Republican strategist and the president of the Hispanic Leadership Council
Did Donald Trump spark a women’s revolution in US politics?
Explore