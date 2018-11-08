WORLD
Andy Warhol & pop art | Exhibitions | Showcase
He once said 'art is anything you can get away with', and turned an ordinary soup can he stared at for most of his life into one of the most iconic artworks of our time. We are of course talking about Andy Warhol. Described as the 'king of pop art' he once said 'everyone will be famous for fifteen minutes.' And decades after his death, he remains one of the recognizable and accessible artists of the last century. And now, a retrospective in New York’s Whitney Museum celebrates this pioneer of pop art. But is pop art still as popular today as it was when it first emerged? To answer that and more, let's speak to art historian John Curley who has penned a book titled 'Global Art and the Cold War'.

November 8, 2018
