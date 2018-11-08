Budget Airlines: Turbulent times for no-frills flying?

Two budget airlines in Europe have gone bust this year and another two stopped flying in 2017. The rise of budget airlines made our holiday dreams more affordable. But are no-frills flights on the descent - not literally, but financially? Roundtable asks if low-cost flights are on the way out as more and more airlines struggle to stay aloft. Joining us at the Roundtable is Greg Bamber, Co-author of 'Up in the Air'; Keith Mason, Air Transport ​Management Professor at Cranfield University; Kazi Shafiqur Rahman, Founder of Firnas Airways; and Gabriel Mocho Rodriguez, Civil Aviation Section Secretary at the International Transport Workers Federation. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.