Somalia Taxi App: App offers safe transport option, creates jobs

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since dictator Mohamed Siad Barre was toppled in 1991. Security has improved in recent years, and so has Somalia's economy. But the World Bank says bombings and killings by al Shabab militants remain a threat to that growth. As Iolo ap Dafydd reports, a taxi app is attracting commuters who want to travel with peace of mind and it's also helping rev up the economy. #Somalia #Taxi #Technology