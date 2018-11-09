WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why has Bangladesh banned Jamaat-e-Islami from elections?
Bangladesh will head to the polls on December 23rd to vote for a new parliament. But the country's biggest Islamic party will not be taking part. Jamaat-e-Islami has had its status as a political party stripped by the election commission, after the High Court ruled they failed to meet certain electoral conditions. Supporters say the decision is prejudiced, and accuse the electoral commission of working for the ruling party, the Awami League. Guests: Abu Bakr Molla Spokesman for the Jamaat-e-Islami Party in Europe Tasneem Khalil Bangladeshi journalist and author
November 9, 2018
