WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will the US sanctions on Iran affect its cooperation with Turkey in Syria? we ask the experts
US President Donald Trump has made good on his threats to tear up the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimpose crippling sanctions. The latest measures were announced by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who also gave Iranian leaders, a blunt warning. We discuss how this could play out and what's at stake for Turkey. Guests: Farhad Rezaei Political analyst and contributor to the Atlantic Council Mehrdad Khansari Former Iranian diplomat based in London
November 9, 2018
