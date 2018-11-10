November 10, 2018
Toshiba plans to shed troubled assets, cutting thousands of jobs | Money Talks
Japan's Toshiba is cutting thousands of jobs. And it's shedding money-losing assets to cut excess fat off its books. The measures are the latest in the restructuring of the conglomerate that's been around for more than a century. It hopes to get back to sustained profitability and regain the trust of investors. #Toshiba #Japan
