Bipartisan push to fix US public infrastructure | Money Talks

The US midterm elections have dealt a blow to President Donald Trump's economic agenda, including plans for another round of massive tax cuts with a Democrat-controlled House unlikely to even consider the proposal. But one issue Republicans and Democrats might find some common ground on is infrastructure. As Mobin Nasir reports, fixing the country's dilapidated road network could be a way to bridge differences between the two parties. We are joined by TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #USinfrastructure #USmidterms