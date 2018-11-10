BIZTECH
China sees export boom despite US tariffs | Money Talks
Chinese exports to the US grew strongly in October 2018, defying predictions that US tariffs would hit demand for Chinese goods and force Beijing to the negotiating table. The data could strengthen China's resolve when the leaders of the world's two largest economies meet to thrash-out their trade dispute at the G20 summit in Argentina. Laila Humairah reports and Alan Wheatley, an associate fellow for the global economy and finance at the international affairs think-tank Chatham House, joins us from London. #China #UStariffs #Export
November 10, 2018
