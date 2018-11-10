California Fires: Voluntary evacuation order for 75,000 homes

At least nine people have been killed as wildfires rage across parts of California. They've been fueled by high winds and dry conditions. A voluntary evacuation order has been issued to more than 75,000 homes, and one of the fires has already burned down almost 7,000 homes and businesses. Alican Ayanlar reports. #California #Wildfire #Evacuation