WWI Centenary: Gallipoli formed identities of three countries
One of the fiercest battles of the First World War was the Battle of Gallipoli in Turkey. Tens of thousands of Allied and Ottoman troops died in the fight which was a bid to break the deadlock in mainland Europe. For the victors of the Battle of Gallipoli it gave rise to a new republic. For two of the losing countries it created a sense of national identity the fledgling nations had never experienced before. Our Melinda Nucifora is in Gallipoli and has more. #WorldWarOne #Gallipoli #Anzacs
November 10, 2018
