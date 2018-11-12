California Wildfires: Camp fire destroys more than 6,700 buildings

At least 31 people have been killed in two wildfires that have been raging across California since Thursday. Over one a hundred people are missing in what appears to be one of the most destructive fires in the state's history. Our Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has been embedded with a firefighter unit in Los Angeles, he says their priority was to attend to the most threatening cases, as they were far from containing the blazes. #California #Wildfires #Evacuation