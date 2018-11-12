November 12, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How did the end of World War One pave the way for the rise of fascism?
After four years of conflict, the First World War came to an end. Several peace treaties were signed, but the most significant one was the Treaty of Versailles. It forced Germany and its allies to accept responsibility for all the loss and damage of the war. But many historians say it was too harsh and had unintended consequences. Sandra Gathmann takes a closer look.
How did the end of World War One pave the way for the rise of fascism?
Explore