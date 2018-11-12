Did the collapse of the Ottoman Empire destabilise the Middle East?

One of the most drastic outcomes of the war was the complete collapse of the Ottoman Empire. It once spanned three continents and was one of the biggest dynasties in modern history. But by the 19th century, Europeans had colonized most of the Empire. World War One was a chance for them to get some back. But they lost, and with it the Empire began to crumble. One hundred years on, is the Middle East still seeing the impacts of that collapse? Guests Sean McMeekin WWI historian and author of ‘The Ottoman Endgame’ Mahmoud Haddad History professor at the University of Balamand Mesut Uyar Turkish military historian