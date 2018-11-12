China to boost imports by lowering tariffs | Money Talks

China has promised to lower tariffs, broaden access to its markets and boost imports at a time when its trade war with the US has reached fever-pitch. Beijing's pledge to open-up was delivered during a major trade expo in Shanghai this week. It was aimed at countering growing criticism of its business practices from the US president. Samantha Vadas reports from Shanghai. #China #Export #UStariffs