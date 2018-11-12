Somali taxi app creates 2,000 jobs | Money Talks

For almost 30 years, Somalia has been engulfed in violence. But, security has improved in recent years, and so has the economy. However, the World Bank says bombings and killings by Al Shabab militants remain a threat to that growth. Iolo ap Dafydd tells us how a taxi app is attracting commuters and helping revive the economy. #Somalia #TaxiApp #Technology