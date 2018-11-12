November 12, 2018
Tunisia suicide bombing | Bangladesh bars opposition party from elections | Whitey Bulger killed
A university graduate blows herself up in Tunisia, sending shockwaves across the country. Also, Bangladesh bars its biggest Islamic party from December's elections. Is the decision justified? And after notorious mobster Whitey Bulger is killed in prison, we speak to a former mafia boss about life in the criminal underworld.
