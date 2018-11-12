Has Tunisia progressed since the Arab Spring?

When an unemployed university graduate blew herself up in the capital, Tunis, comparisons were made to Mohamed Bouazizi, who's self-immolation sparked the Arab Spring. We ask if those same underlying frustrations still exist, almost eight years after the revolution. Guests: Matthew Cassel Journalist Ahmed Bouazzi Co-founder Reformer Current Party Mohamed Dhia Hammami Tunisian affairs analyst