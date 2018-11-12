India #Metoo: Movement gaining traction?

Sexual violence has become a national issue in India, triggering protests across the country. Last year Human Rights Watch said India's laws had improved but police and community leaders were still failing to implement changes, especially in rural areas. Now, Bollywood stars have started speaking out about sexual harassment. Will their high profiles help bring about significant change? Joining us is filmmaker Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj; Rituparna Chatterjee, an independent journalist who runs the twitter page for ‘India Me Too’; Haroon Rashid, Entertainment Reporter at the BBC Asian Network and Sharan Dhaliwal, Editor-in-Chief of Burnt Roti Magazine. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #India #MeToo #SexualHarrassment