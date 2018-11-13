Trump’s acting Attorney General | Cameroon’s abducted students | Bounty on the PKK

Donald Trump returned from Paris to find himself in a political firestorm. He has fired Jeff Sessions, and appointed Mathew Whitaker as the acting Attorney General of United States. In Cameroon, gunmen have released 78 abducted students. And is the United States trying to make peace with Turkey, by putting a bounty on three senior members of the PKK?