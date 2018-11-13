Colombia Tourism: Ex-FARC rebels become rafting guides

The Colombian government and the country's largest rebel group ended a 50 year conflict in 2016 with a landmark peace deal. Since then former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, also known as the FARC rebel group, have been working to reintegrate into society. One group of ex-fighters is making a splash, as Natasha Hussain reports. #Colombia #FARC #Tourism