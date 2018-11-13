Alibaba sets new record with $30.8B in Singles Day sales | Money Talks

Growth may have slowed, but sales on Alibaba's Singles Day shopping extravaganza still smashed last year's record, hitting $30.7 billion. Mainland Chinese shoppers still dominate the event, but with competition heating up, e-commerce platforms are increasingly looking to markets elsewhere to sustain growth. Patrick Fok reports. #China #AliBaba #SinglesDay