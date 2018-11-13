November 13, 2018
EU ministers meet in Brussels over Brexit | Money Talks
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator has told EU ministers meeting in Brussels there's still no agreement with the UK on its withdrawal- jeopardising plans for a special summit later this month to finalise a deal. For more on this, we speak to Vicky Pryce, board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, in London. #EU #Brexit #UK
