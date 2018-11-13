November 13, 2018
BIZTECH
Wildfires take heavy toll on California | Money Talks
California is on fire yet again. The most destructive fires in the state's history have killed dozens of people, and thousands have been forced to flee their homes. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, partisan fighting could make the fires more dangerous, and matters more costly. For more on this, Ediz Tiyansan joins us from Los Angeles. #California #Wildfire #Evacuation
