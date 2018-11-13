Saudi Arabia calls on OPEC to cut oil exports | Money Talks

Saudi Arabia says it wants to dramatically cut its oil exports and it wants other oil producers to do the same. Oil prices have been falling since mid-September and cuts in supply could help drive rates back up. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the Kingdom could face a tough time getting other oil exporting countries on board. For more on the story, we speak to Ellen Wald, president of energy consulting firm, Transversal Consulting, and author of the book Saudi, Inc. #SaudiArabia #OPEC #OilExport