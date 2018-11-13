WORLD
Imagine a man who manages to revolutionize theatre, radio and cinema all before the age of 26. We're talking about Orson Welles, who, more than three decades after his death, is once again in the spotlight. The filmmaker left behind a handful of unfinished movies. And while several were completed a new one "The Other Side of the Wind" is about to be released on Netflix. To find out more about how Orson Welles reshaped modern cinema, Showcase is joined by Josh Karp. He is the author of a book titled Orson Welles’ Last Movie.
November 13, 2018
