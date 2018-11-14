Kuril Islands Dispute: Elderly residents long to return their homes

The Kuril islands to the north of Japan has long been disputed by Moscow and Tokyo. Now, Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested a deal between the two sides, and talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are slated at the ASIJAN summit. And for those forced from their homes in 1945, that's giving hope they might be able to return. #KurilIslands #Japan #Russia