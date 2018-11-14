November 14, 2018
NewsFeed – More Bombs Than Ever hit Afghanistan in America’s Forever War
- Why has the massive increase in US bombing of Afghanistan led to a resurgent Taliban and what next - #thisisourlane Doctors in the US clap-back to the NRA - Some toys are deemed too dangerous for kids - Idris Elba doll looks nothing like Idris Elba - Cats try and sneak into museum in Japan #Afghanistan #USbombing #Taliban
