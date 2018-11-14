November 14, 2018
Comic book fans around the world are mourning the death of Stan Lee. The co-creator of the Marvel franchise leaves behind an indelible mark on pop culture. And his financial impact on Hollywood is just as incredible. For more on this, we speak to James Taylor who teaches film and television studies at the University of Warwick. #Marvel #StanLee #Comics
Marvel co-creator Stan Lee dies aged 95 | Money Talks
